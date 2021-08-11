UrduPoint.com

IG NHMP Briefs Chairman PEMRA About Importance Of Radio In Terms Of Accident Prevention

IG NHMP briefs Chairman PEMRA about importance of radio in terms of accident prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday briefed Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig and highlighted the importance of radio in terms of accident prevention, weather advisory, traffic situation on carriageways and awareness with traffic rules.

IG NHMP further said that Motorway Police FM-95 radio station was of great importance to keep the passengers traveling on motorways and national highways well informed about the latest situation regarding weather, traffic, alternative routes as well as traffic rules, said a press release. He said that road safety education has played a key role in protecting motorways and national highways from accidents. In 2015, the Motorway Police FM-95 Radio Station initiated broadcasting from Islamabad. Listeners not only appreciated the road safety programs and awareness messages on principals of safe and efficient commuting but also requested through live telephone calls to extend the scope of broadcasts to other cities of Pakistan.

The Chairman (PEMRA) appreciated performance of NHMP FM-95 Radio and acknowledged the ongoing steps taken by NHMP in saving precious human lives and limbs.

The Chairman (PEMRA) also apprised that we all have a role to play to prevent from traffic accidents. Three Non-commercial Radio Licenses have been awarded to Motorway Police for establishment of radio station/initiation of broadcast from Sargodha, Nowshera and Jamshoro.

For the stated purpose, a special event was organized at PEMRA Headquarters Islamabad. Now, Motorway Police can broadcasts transmission not only from FM-95, Islamabad but also from Nowshera for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sargodha for Punjab and Jamshoro for Sindh. Considering the convenience of public, NHMP is planning to launch programs in regional languages as well. Commuters travelling on motorways and national highways will not only be kept informed of the latest situation in a timely manner, but the listeners will also be sensitized about traffic rules and regulations to ensure safe and secure journey and protection of precious lives and property.

