IG NH&MP chairs high level meeting regarding "weight & scales'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani chaired a high level meeting regarding weight and scales on Highways and Motorways on Tuesday.

In a tweet NH&MP said that IG NH&MP has taken strict notice of complaints regarding weight and scales related issues.

During meeting, the reservation of drivers community and excel load laws implementation related issues were also discussed in the meeting.

The NH&MP is at the forefront of providing all possible assistance to the public. NH&MP emphasize on provision of prompt and immediate assistance to the passengers travelling through motorways and national highways.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).