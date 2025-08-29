IG NH&MP Chairs Meeting, Focuses Uninterrupted Traffic Flow In Flood-hit Areas
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Inspector General (IG) National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP), B.A. Nasir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the traffic situation in flood-affected areas along the highways and motorways, focusing the need for smooth traffic flow to facilitate relief operations.
According to an official statement on Friday, the meeting was attended by regional and zonal commanders, along with other senior officers.
The IG directed to strict monitoring the flood-hit regions, emphasizing close coordination with all relevant departments to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles.
He underscored that maintaining traffic flow was critical to prevent any disruption in ongoing relief efforts.
“In this time of trial, helping the flood victims is our national, moral and professional duty,” IG Nasir said, adding, “The Motorway Police is fully active in providing assistance in the flood-affected areas adjacent to the National Highways and Motorways.”
