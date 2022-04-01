UrduPoint.com

IG NHMP Directs For Expediting Action Against Overloading, Lane Violation

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani directed to tighten the noose against over- loaders and those using unauthorised number plates of their vehicles.

Speaking at Open Court (Khuli Katchery), he directed all the sector and beat commanders to initiate stern legal action on traffic violations specially against lane violation to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid accidents.

He further directed to take strict measures for ensuring strict compliance of traffic rules on Motorways and National Highways.

Inam Ghani also announced to induct more officials in various cadres and initiate internship program for University students.

The IG NHMP on the occasion said that educational scholarships would be given to officers and employees of Motorway Police. He said that a facilitation center would be established at Central Police Office Islamabad for the welfare of retired and serving officials.

