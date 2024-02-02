IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Salman Chaudhry on Friday directed the zonal and sector commanders to conduct surprise checking and monitoring to ensure implementation of the axle load control regime.

A high-level meeting was chaired by the Inspector General NHMP here in order to control goods overloading, strict implementation should be ensured, especially tyre pressure gauge checking, said a news release.

Salman Chaudhry emphasized the importance of preventing overloaded vehicles from using motorways and highways, adding that overloaded vehicles contribute to road accidents and cause of damages the road infrastructure.

He further said the NHMP committed to the complete elimination of overloading from the National Highways of the country for which all resources will be utilized.

A strict warning has been given to all the major goods suppliers of the country, markets, cement manufacturing plants and goods transport companies, informing them in detail about the damages of overloading.

It was informed in the meeting that extra goods are being offloaded from overloaded vehicles under the supervision of the National Highways and Motorway Police at all the Weigh Stations established on National Highways and furthermore, thousands of overloaded vehicles are also being returned with heavy fines.

