UrduPoint.com

IG NHMP For Ensuring Reasonable Prices Of Food Items At Service Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

IG NHMP for ensuring reasonable prices of food items at service areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has directed Zonal and Sector Commanders to ensure reasonable prices of all food items being sold at motorway service areas.

In a tweet NHMP said, "IG Motorway Police has taken strict notice of the complaints received against food outlets at motorway service areas of overcharging".

Inspector General further directed NHMP Zonal and Sector Officers to take up the issue with the concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Police Motorway All

Recent Stories

Over 0.29m kids to be vaccinated in 19 districts o ..

Over 0.29m kids to be vaccinated in 19 districts of KP refugees camps

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Says German Government Made No Decision to ..

Berlin Says German Government Made No Decision to Impose De Facto Embargo on Rus ..

7 minutes ago
 US Exercises Overt Pressure on All Countries to Op ..

US Exercises Overt Pressure on All Countries to Oppose Russia - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 PM Khan enjoys full public trust: Aamer Kiani

PM Khan enjoys full public trust: Aamer Kiani

7 minutes ago
 UK Inflation Jumps to Highest Level in 30 Years - ..

UK Inflation Jumps to Highest Level in 30 Years - Office for National Statistics

10 minutes ago
 Putin plans to attend G20 summit: Russian ambassad ..

Putin plans to attend G20 summit: Russian ambassador

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>