IG NHMP for ensuring reasonable prices of food items at service areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has directed Zonal and Sector Commanders to ensure reasonable prices of all food items being sold at motorway service areas.

In a tweet NHMP said, "IG Motorway Police has taken strict notice of the complaints received against food outlets at motorway service areas of overcharging".

Inspector General further directed NHMP Zonal and Sector Officers to take up the issue with the concerned authorities.