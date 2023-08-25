IG NH&MP implements stringent measures for road safety and hazardous materials' transportation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of National Highways Motorways Police (NH&MP), Sultan Ali Khawaja, taking strong action on Friday imposed a ban on entry of vehicles transporting flammable materials onto motorways. This move comes in response to violations of Oregon laws, following a hazardous materials-laden vehicle accident on the motorway, said a spokesman of NH&MP.

In a bid to ensure safety, stringent compliance with safety protocols will now be obligatory for all vehicles traversing the highways under the jurisdiction of the Motorway Police, he added.

The IG Motorways Police said that notably, legal measures would be initiated against vehicles found carrying flammable materials without adhering to the safety protocols established by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He further said to enhance safety standards, rigorous implementation of OGRA's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulations is imperative.

Moreover, in order to create awareness among drivers, transport companies and the general public, the IG emphasized the importance of prominently displaying OGRA SOPs at all toll plazas, while informative messages will also be strategically placed on screen boards as part of an awareness campaign, bolstered by the support of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Sultan Ali Khawaja underscored the critical significance of using appropriate vehicles for transporting hazardous materials.

The utilization of unsuitable vehicles has been identified as a prime contributor to life-threatening situations, he added.

Acknowledging the gravity of this issue, he stressed the necessity of extreme precautionary measures for the transportation of dangerous flammable substances.

In essence, IG's proactive measures reflect a resolute commitment to safeguarding lives and upholding road safety standards.