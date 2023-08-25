Open Menu

IG NH&MP Implements Stringent Measures For Road Safety And Hazardous Materials' Transportation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

IG NH&MP implements stringent measures for road safety and hazardous materials' transportation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of National Highways Motorways Police (NH&MP), Sultan Ali Khawaja, taking strong action on Friday imposed a ban on entry of vehicles transporting flammable materials onto motorways. This move comes in response to violations of Oregon laws, following a hazardous materials-laden vehicle accident on the motorway, said a spokesman of NH&MP.

In a bid to ensure safety, stringent compliance with safety protocols will now be obligatory for all vehicles traversing the highways under the jurisdiction of the Motorway Police, he added.

The IG Motorways Police said that notably, legal measures would be initiated against vehicles found carrying flammable materials without adhering to the safety protocols established by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He further said to enhance safety standards, rigorous implementation of OGRA's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulations is imperative.

Moreover, in order to create awareness among drivers, transport companies and the general public, the IG emphasized the importance of prominently displaying OGRA SOPs at all toll plazas, while informative messages will also be strategically placed on screen boards as part of an awareness campaign, bolstered by the support of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Sultan Ali Khawaja underscored the critical significance of using appropriate vehicles for transporting hazardous materials.

The utilization of unsuitable vehicles has been identified as a prime contributor to life-threatening situations, he added.

Acknowledging the gravity of this issue, he stressed the necessity of extreme precautionary measures for the transportation of dangerous flammable substances.

In essence, IG's proactive measures reflect a resolute commitment to safeguarding lives and upholding road safety standards.

Related Topics

Accident Police Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Motorway Vehicles Road Vehicle Resolute All FWO

Recent Stories

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

42 minutes ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

4 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

5 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan