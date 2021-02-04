IG NH&MP inaugurates E-challan at M-5 motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Dr Kaleem Imam, inaugurated E-challan system at Sher Shah Toll plaza M-5 motorway here on Thursday.

While talking to media persons, IG NH&MP Kaleem Imam said that M-5 motorway was the modern road of the world and thetraffic rules violations could be checked through intelligence traffic system at M-5.

He informed that speed checking cameras have been installed at the motorway and cameras would monitor the speed of vehicles itself.

He said that road safety drive was being run at this section. He informed that there was 4000 kilometers motorway structure across the country.

He urged the commuters to avoid using cell phones while driving. The Multan Sukhur motorway was opened one year ago. He said that opening of enforcement on M-5 motorway will help to reduce accidents there.

On this occasion, IG also inspected road safety stall installed by motorway police where road safety items including first aid box, fire extinguishing tools and others.

DIG Mazhar-Ul-Haq Kakakhel, DIG Masroor Alam Kulachi, SSP Nadeem Ashraf Warraich, SSP Commander Rana Sarfraz and other officials were present.

APP /sak1615 hrs