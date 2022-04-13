UrduPoint.com

IG NHMP Inaugurates Facilitation Center At Bhera Service Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 01:32 PM

IG NHMP inaugurates facilitation center at Bhera service area

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani inaugurated facilitation center at Motorway, Bhera service area

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani inaugurated facilitation center at Motorway, Bhera service area.

The center will help/assist & receive complaints about crime and facilities at the service area, said a statement.

Inam Ghani said that NHMP will establish centers initially at some service areas of motorway & highways and will then extend this service to the whole of country.

He said that this facilitation center has been set up for the convenience of road users.

He said that all resources would be used to provide better services, information and guidance to people on Motorways.

