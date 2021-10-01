UrduPoint.com

IG NHMP Inaugurates PAAS - A Web Based Performance & Assessment Application

Fri 01st October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorways (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday inaugurated Performance Audit Automation System (PAAS) - a web based real time performance evaluation and assessment application at Central Police Office, Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the operations wing is the backbone of any organization, adding that proud institutions like NHMP have taken another step towards success by launching the PAAS, said a press release.

IG NHMP also appreciated the efforts of the operations wing and said that use of modern technology is the need of the time, for which Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel deserves appreciation.

The DIG (North) Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, DIG Headquarters Asghar Ali, DIG Operations Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, AIG Salman Ali, AIG Muhammad Atiq Tahir and other senior officers of National Highways and Motorways Police were also present on the occasion.

A detailed briefing on the functioning of the Operations Wing of NHMP was delivered by the AIG Operations Salman Ali Khan. He highlighted that NHMP has adopted contemporary gadgetry and mechanisms to control traffic accidents and save precious lives through the use of modern technology on motorways and highways.

He said that PAAS has been introduced across the country to check the performance of beat level in a short period.

While concluding the ceremony, Inspector General NHMP distributed certificates of appreciation to the officers and officials who showed exemplary and outstanding performance in operations Wing.

