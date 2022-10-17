UrduPoint.com

IG NH&MP Inaugurates Residential Campus

October 17, 2022

Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Khalid Mahmood Monday inaugurated the residential campus attached to Sector M-1 at Sector Office Swabi on completion, for officers and employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Khalid Mahmood Monday inaugurated the residential campus attached to Sector M-1 at Sector Office Swabi on completion, for officers and employees.

Additional Inspector General North Region, Zubair Hashmi, DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yousaf Malik, Sector Commander M1 Shafique-ur-Rehman, officers and employees of Motorway Police were also present on this occasion, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said officers and employees were being provided with best residential facilities. "Best environment is being provided to officers and employees which will help them to perform better in the field.

" Under this project, three residential campuses attached to Sector M-1 including Paet, Charsadda, Karnal Sher Khan, Swabi and one MT Workshop Rashki Loop, have been completed by Pak PWD.

He said all facilities have been upgraded in the residential campus. "The Motorway Police is taking all possible measures to make roads safe. At the same time the Motorway Police is using all resources to carry out special drives from time to time to control violation while ensuring traffic rules are being followed," he added.

