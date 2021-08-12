UrduPoint.com

IG, NHMP Kicks Off Plantation Drive By Planting Sapling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Inspector-General of National Highway and Motorway Police (IG-NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has kicked off the monsoon plantation drive by planting a sapling at NHMP Sector Office, N-5, North-I, Khairabad.

According to an NHMP spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Zonal Commander (N-5 North Zone) Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan also planted a sapling in an effort to ensure "Clean and Green Pakistan".

The IG-NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam in collaboration with Atlas Honda also distributed free helmets and side-view mirrors among motorcyclists and also gave them briefing to highlight the importance of safety helmets and side-view mirrors in saving precious human lives.

The spokesman informed that under the Chairmanship of IG, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, an 'Ijlas e Aam' was held at NHMP Sector Office N-5 North-I, Khairabad.

In the 'ijlas e aam', the Addl. I.G/Regional Commander (North Region) Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG/Zonal Commander (N-5 North Zone) Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan and Sector Commander N-5 North-I Shafiqur Rehman and senior officers from other sister departments also participated.

On the occasion, the IG-NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam inaugurated newly constructed rooms in Sector Office Khairabad including Sector Commander's Residence, OSI and Record Branch.

The IG-NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also conducted an operational meeting with the supervisory officers of Sector N-5 North I in which various directions were passed.

While addressing the officials, the IG-NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam stressed that the officers should treat the citizens with the utmost courtesy and also that Covid-19 related safety measures should be adopted by the field formations.

During the 'Ijlas e aam', the IG-NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also listened to the problems of the officials and issued on the spot orders regarding redressal of the same.

