IG NHMP Signifies Parents, Teachers Role In Officials' Children Success

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Salman Chaudhry, emphasized the role of parents and teachers in the success and exceptional achievements of the children of motorway police officers and employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Salman Chaudhry, emphasized the role of parents and teachers in the success and exceptional achievements of the children of motorway police officers and employees.

He shared these views while addressing a special ceremony at the Central Police Office here Wednesday to honour the achievements of Mohammad Zaim Haider, the son of Motorway Police Assistant Muhammad Nadeem Haider, who recently joined the Pakistan Air Force as GD Pilot and Junaid Iqbal son of Motorway Police Head Constable Naveed Iqbal, who won a gold medal in the international Cambrian Patrol competition held in Wales, UK currently serving in the Pakistan Army.

Salman said that every effort would be made to encourage the youth at all levels for a bright future while agreements have been made with prestigious educational institutions across the country to provide scholarships for outstanding students among Motorway Police employees' children so they can secure admissions in top institutions.

The ceremony celebrated the children notable achievements in their professional lives, bringing pride to their parents,motorway police and Pakistan on a global scale.

IG Salman Chaudhry awarded prizes to the high-achieving children and presented gifts to their parents in recognition of their support and encouragement.

He further stated that the success of the department's children was attributed not only to their teachers but also to the dedication and hard work of their parents.

He congratulated the officers and employees of Motorway Police who despite facing challenging circumstances played a significant role in enhancing their children’s educational and professional capabilities.

