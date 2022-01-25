IG NHMP to hold 'Khuli Katchery' on Jan 27

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) would hold online 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) on January 27 from 1330 p.m. to 1530 p.m for resolving the complaints of Motorways and National Highways users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) would hold online 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) on January 27 from 1330 p.m. to 1530 p.m for resolving the complaints of Motorways and National Highways users.

According to an announcement made here on Tuesday, the IG NHMP would listen the complaints through social media and will issue orders to concerned officers for redressal.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Communications.

Inspector General NHMP would be live on NHMP official page www.facebook.com/NHMPofficial and NHMP FM-95 and sms 4474. For direct contact, people can call on 0519250737.