UrduPoint.com

IG NHMP To Hold 'Khuli Katchery' On Jan 27

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 01:43 PM

IG NHMP to hold 'Khuli Katchery' on Jan 27

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) would hold online 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) on January 27 from 1330 p.m. to 1530 p.m for resolving the complaints of Motorways and National Highways users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) would hold online 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) on January 27 from 1330 p.m. to 1530 p.m for resolving the complaints of Motorways and National Highways users.

According to an announcement made here on Tuesday, the IG NHMP would listen the complaints through social media and will issue orders to concerned officers for redressal.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Communications.

Inspector General NHMP would be live on NHMP official page www.facebook.com/NHMPofficial and NHMP FM-95 and sms 4474. For direct contact, people can call on 0519250737.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Motorway Social Media January SMS From Court P

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registrations for Dubai Women’s Tria ..

26 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions ..

Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions of Armenia, Expand Trade Ties ..

30 seconds ago
 India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises ..

India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 39,799,202

32 seconds ago
 1622 kanal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

1622 kanal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

33 seconds ago
 Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan's exports reach $3bln per month: Senate i ..

Pakistan's exports reach $3bln per month: Senate informed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.