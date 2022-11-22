IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, sellers of mainpuri

The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon Tuesday directed Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Range police to take decisive action against the drug peddlers as well as manufacturers and sellers of mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon Tuesday directed Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Range police to take decisive action against the drug peddlers as well as manufacturers and sellers of mainpuri.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the police officers here.

The IG emphasised the police should come up with effective strategies and the implementation mechanisms against the menace.

"For the sake of our posterity we will have to eradicate this incurable illness," he underlined.

He informed that the department was working on maintaining digital records of the criminals and to upgrade the police stations.

He asked the police to follow the philosophy of community service and to inculcate the habit of behaving with respect with the citizens.

The DIGs of all the three ranges and other officers attended the meeting.