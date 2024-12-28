Open Menu

IG Orders Tight Security On New Year's Eve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police has completed the security plan to ensure law & order and maintain peace across the province. IG Punjab has issued orders to increase security across Lahore and the province on new year night.

A Punjab Police spokesman said that on the New Year Night, 395 Inspectors, 1125 Sub-Inspectors, 2060 ASIs, 1310 Head Constables, and 18,759 constables and other personnel will perform security duties. Over 5,000 officers and personnel will be assigned security duties in Lahore.

In Lahore and across the province, all activities will be monitored with the help of Safe City and CCTV cameras. The IG Punjab has instructed the police to remain on high alert and keep a strict watch on anti-national elements, emphasizing that no tolerance will be shown for one-wheeling, aerial firing, and mischief.

Miscreants who harass women and citizens will be sent to the lock-up.

The IG Punjab also directed the supervisory officers to ensure coordinated traffic arrangements on new year night. He directed that Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, and PHP teams should increase patrolling on roads and highways. Search and sweep operations will continue regularly across Lahore and all cities. Surety bonds will be obtained from last year's convicted one-wheelers and those involved in aerial firing. He further mentioned that the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs should personally supervise all arrangements to maintain peace and order. The CTO Lahore and all District Traffic Officers should deploy additional duties to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

The IG Punjab instructed citizens to report one-wheeling, display of weapons, and firing to the 15 helpline.

