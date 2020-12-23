UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Pak Railways Felicitates Christian Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:33 PM

IG Pak Railways felicitates Christian staff

Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan has felicitated the Christian community in general and railways employees in particular on their religious occasion of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan has felicitated the Christian community in general and railways employees in particular on their religious occasion of Christmas .

In his message on Wednesday, he praised the participation and contribution of Christian community for the progress as well as defence of the country.

He said the day of Christmas brings hearts together and is a call for end of hatred in the world.

He urged the police staff to serve the nation including minority communities with professional zeal as Interfaith harmony holds high importance for maintaining peace in society.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Minority Christmas Progress Nawaz Khan Christian

Recent Stories

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

16 seconds ago

Three French police shot dead responding to domest ..

3 minutes ago

UK Secretary of State for Housing Says Clearing UK ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

28 minutes ago

Eurozone stocks build on gains, London dips at ope ..

3 minutes ago

244 govt officials arrested over corruption during ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.