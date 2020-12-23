IG Pak Railways felicitates Christian staff

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan has felicitated the Christian community in general and railways employees in particular on their religious occasion of Christmas .

In his message on Wednesday, he praised the participation and contribution of Christian community for the progress as well as defence of the country.

He said the day of Christmas brings hearts together and is a call for end of hatred in the world.

He urged the police staff to serve the nation including minority communities with professional zeal as Interfaith harmony holds high importance for maintaining peace in society.