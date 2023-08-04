Open Menu

IG Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Motorway Police

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IG pays tributes to martyrs of Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sultan Ali Khowaja paid tributes to the 47 martyred National Highways and Motorway Police officials including one female officer who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony organized by the NHMP on 'Youm-e-Shuhada' here Friday.

The IG Motorway Police thanked the families of the martyrs and emphasized the role of the martyrs in the development of NHMP as an island of excellence.

"Our martyrs are our proud assets who have presented a practical example of courage and bravery", he said while expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs of NHMP.

Later, he distributed certificates of honour among the families of the martyrs.

