IG Police appreciates policemen for security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday appreciated

police force for peaceful conduct of general elections in the province.

The IG Punjab said the police ensured foolproof security arrangements and peaceful

conduct of general elections was possible due to excellent coordination between all institutions

and team work.

He said:" We are grateful for the excellent cooperation of all institutions, including the Rangers

and the Army, to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

Dr Usman Anwar said voters exercised their right to vote in a free and safe environment, adding that

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force teams ensured an effective patrolling around

polling stations.

Usman Anwar appreciated all forces, including police, traffic, special branch, CTD for ensuring

peaceful elections.