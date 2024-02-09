IG Police Appreciates Policemen For Security
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday appreciated
police force for peaceful conduct of general elections in the province.
The IG Punjab said the police ensured foolproof security arrangements and peaceful
conduct of general elections was possible due to excellent coordination between all institutions
and team work.
He said:" We are grateful for the excellent cooperation of all institutions, including the Rangers
and the Army, to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.
Dr Usman Anwar said voters exercised their right to vote in a free and safe environment, adding that
Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force teams ensured an effective patrolling around
polling stations.
Usman Anwar appreciated all forces, including police, traffic, special branch, CTD for ensuring
peaceful elections.
