IG Police Balochistan stresses to use modern technology for elimination of terrorist, criminal elements

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Inspector General (IG) of Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari on Saturday said that the use of modern technology is crucial to the complete eradication of terrorist and criminal elements from the province.

He said that Balochistan is the largest province in terms of area, maintaining law and order in the province is no less than a challenge and ensuring security is more complex as compared to other provinces.

“Despite limited resources and a small workforce, Balochistan Police is working efficiently and the use of the latest technology, including CCTV cameras, is essential to further improve policing in urban areas,” IG Police expressed these views during a visit to the Provincial Services academy while addressing the trainee officers about Balochistan’s security situation.

The IG Police further said that efforts are being taken to maintain peace in the province and operations against criminal elements would be continued to root out the menace of terrorism.

Moazzam Jah Ansari mentioned that despite difficult circumstances and limited resources, the police personnel are performing their duties with hard work, dedication, and honesty.

He emphasized that the police will continue to carry out their responsibilities, and any shortcomings should be pointed out to improve the system. However, he stressed that the selfless sacrifices of the police must also be acknowledged.

He noted that despite limited resources, Balochistan Police is working better than other provinces with more resources. He added that there is always room for improvement, which requires collective efforts.

He also emphasized the need for an increase in the number of female police officers in the province and urged the trainee officers to lead and assist women in this regard.

Furthermore, he highlighted the inclusion of minorities in the police force, their adequate representation, and the police's efforts to provide legal assistance to their communities by utilizing their abilities in the province. He concluded by stating that Balochistan Police officers and personnel have made sacrifices in the past and will continue to do so without hesitation.