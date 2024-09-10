Open Menu

IG Police Deploys Special Squads For Better Traffic In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Under the directives of Inspector General (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, special enforcement squads have been deployed to key roads in city to enhance traffic management and ensure smoother flow, aiming to improve overall road safety.

It was also directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at major roads and to take stern action against those creating inconvenience for the road users, a public relations officer said.

He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad police is taking all possible measures to ensure a safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

The special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and smooth flow of traffic in rush hours, he added.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road, Srinagar Highway and other important boulevards of the city to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said Islamabad Traffic police officers were directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

He said Police issued more than 21 thousand fine tickets to vehicles over hampering traffic flow and overloading.

Efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome the traffic related problems, he maintained.

