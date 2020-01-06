IG police escapes unhurt in Islamabad road mishap

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan escaped unhurt in a road mishap near G-9 area of capital city on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan escaped unhurt in a road mishap near G-9 area of capital city on Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad police, he was on his way to the office when accident happened, private news channel reported.

His car swerved sharply to avoid colliding with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction but hit another car, he added.

The IG police Islamabad was remained unhurt while other both vehicles were damaged, the spokesperson added.