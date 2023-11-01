IG Police for enhancing capacity of police to curb terrorist activities in Balochistan

Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh said on Wednesday that steps were being taken to provide latest training to police and other law enforcement agencies (LAEs) to enhance their capacity to curb terrorist activities and maintain durable peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh said on Wednesday that steps were being taken to provide latest training to police and other law enforcement agencies (LAEs) to enhance their capacity to curb terrorist activities and maintain durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the passing out parade of the 98th batch of police officers at the Police Training College (PTC), Quetta. The batch consisted of 839 officers, including 11 assistant directors, 38 sergeants, 790 corporals, and 33 lady officers.

IG Shaikh said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was an agency that was capable of collecting intelligence, investigating terrorist incidents, and punishing criminals. He said that Balochistan was the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area and was important in the world in view of its geographical location and importance, and that maintaining peace and order in the area was no less than a challenge. He added that establishing sustainable peace in the province was the top priority of the current government.

IG Shaikh said that the Balochistan Police had played a valuable role in maintaining law and order despite the lack of resources by making many changes and adopting new strategies. He said that the Balochistan Police had decided to recruit separate corporal staff in the CTD according to international standards using a new strategy to prevent terrorist activities.

He also said that the police uniform was a symbol of trust and that officers should never let its sanctity be violated. He urged them to restore their trust in the hearts of the people by their behavior.

IG Shaikh said that the responsibilities of the police had increased compared to the past and that young people needed to be motivated and inspired. He said that the police would continue to fulfill the duty of bringing terrorists to justice.

He said that people's cooperation was necessary to control terrorism in Balochistan and that people's complaints would have to be redressed and crimes would have to be punished in a timely manner.

On the occasion of the passing out parade, Commandant PTC Muhammad Ashfaq Alam presented a letter of appreciation to IG Shaikh.

IG Shaikh congratulated the officers who took positions during the training and hoped that they would work day and night for further development in their professional life. He said that he hoped that the training would prove to be very effective in improving the police system and that the officers would be a valuable asset to their organization with renewed enthusiasm in the coming times.