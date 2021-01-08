UrduPoint.com
IG Police Gives Additional Charge Of DIG Hazara To DPO Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbassi Friday has given additional charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara to the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi.

According to the details, after the transfer of former DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman and posting as IG Police Islamabad the post of DIG Hazar become vacant.

DPO Yaris Afridi has given the additional charge and he would perform this duty till the appointment of new DIG Hazara.

KP IG Prison also notified promotion, transfer and posting of officers of two jails including Central Jail Haripur and District Jail Abbottabad.

Deputy Superintendent (ADS) Central Jail Haripur Ameen Shoaib transferred to District Jail Buner, Hamid Khan DS District Jail Abbottabad transferred to Central Jail Haripur, Assistant DS Central Jail Haripur promoted as DS at the same place while two officers of Haripur jail including Ibrahim Khan and Muhammad Basheer were promoted to ADS.

