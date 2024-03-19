Open Menu

IG Police Inaugurates New Trauma Center Building In Quetta Police Line

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurated a new trauma center building in Quetta police line on Tuesday

On this occasion, Director Management Center Dr. Paras briefed the IG Police regarding the new Police Trauma Center.

Giving a briefing, Dr. Paras said that in road accidents and other minor accidents, precious lives were saved with immediate medical assistance.

The Police Line Trauma Center has a 10-bed trauma center that it will provide immediate medical care to patients after completion, he said in briefing.

On this occasion, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that quality urgent medical assistance was the need of the hour while health facilities were the basic right of every human being.

IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh further said that serving of the public was worship, services of the public was the first priority in police work.

Our main task is to give priority to the public interest, here the patients will continue to be treated in the already functioning center and doctors as well as other facilities will be arranged as required, he said.

He said that better work was being done in the health sector and resources could be arranged for the things that would be needed on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony.

Additional IG Police Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DG Headquarters Qamarul Hasan, DIG Quetta Hai Baloch, DIG Tele Ali Sher Jhkrani, AIG Welfare Fahad Khosa, SP Headquarters Haleem Achakzai and other senior officials were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan