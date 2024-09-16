IG Police Inaugurates Residential Quarters In Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, inaugurated new residential quarters for police personnel in Mardan. The quarters have been specifically constructed for lower-ranking officers, providing them with improved living conditions.
The IG Police was accompanied by DIG Najeeb Rehman and DPO Zahoor Babar during the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the IG highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare of the force.
He also announced that the police force has successfully established command and control centers in 23 districts across the province.
These centers, he said, have contributed significantly to reducing crime rates and enhancing public safety.
“We have made great success in bringing down the crime rate through these centers, which allow for better coordination and response,” the IG stated.
He said that driving schools are being set up in Mardan and other districts, adding service centers are being established to allow citizens to report missing persons, file FIRs, and address other concerns under one roof.
Highlighting the province’s focus on security, IG announced the creation of a special force dedicated to protecting foreign investors and delegations visiting historical sites in the region. “A separate unit is in place to ensure the safety of international visitors and investments,” he said
To combat the ongoing threat of terrorism, the IG said that the police force is being equipped with modern weaponry.
He further emphasized the success of law enforcement in dismantling dangerous terrorist networks across various districts. “The backbone of these terrorist groups has been broken, and we remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he said.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug dealer held with over 2kg hashish in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Course on inclusive education launched1 minute ago
-
JI announces Grand Peace Tribal Jirga on Sept 251 minute ago
-
PTA conducts raids against telecom companies involved in illegal activities1 minute ago
-
ICT Police devise elaborate security for processions of Eid Milad un Nabi1 minute ago
-
Ozone protection is important for survival of life: CM2 minutes ago
-
12 Prison officers shuffled in major shakeup of Jail Superintendents2 minutes ago
-
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagements in Islamabad18 minutes ago
-
1500 policemen deployed for Eid Milad21 minutes ago
-
GB govt increases K2 permit fees, introduces new regulations22 minutes ago
-
Special team formed to arrest cop's killers31 minutes ago
-
Process initiated with all political parties on proposed constitutional package: Azam Nazeer31 minutes ago