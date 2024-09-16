Open Menu

IG Police Inaugurates Residential Quarters In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

IG police inaugurates residential quarters in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, inaugurated new residential quarters for police personnel in Mardan. The quarters have been specifically constructed for lower-ranking officers, providing them with improved living conditions.

The IG Police was accompanied by DIG Najeeb Rehman and DPO Zahoor Babar during the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the IG highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare of the force.

He also announced that the police force has successfully established command and control centers in 23 districts across the province.

These centers, he said, have contributed significantly to reducing crime rates and enhancing public safety.

“We have made great success in bringing down the crime rate through these centers, which allow for better coordination and response,” the IG stated.

He said that driving schools are being set up in Mardan and other districts, adding service centers are being established to allow citizens to report missing persons, file FIRs, and address other concerns under one roof.

Highlighting the province’s focus on security, IG announced the creation of a special force dedicated to protecting foreign investors and delegations visiting historical sites in the region. “A separate unit is in place to ensure the safety of international visitors and investments,” he said

To combat the ongoing threat of terrorism, the IG said that the police force is being equipped with modern weaponry.

He further emphasized the success of law enforcement in dismantling dangerous terrorist networks across various districts. “The backbone of these terrorist groups has been broken, and we remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he said.

