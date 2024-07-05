Open Menu

IG Police KP Inaugurates Public Facilities In Tehsil Khanpur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Friday has inaugurated the Police Assistance Lines (PAL) office, Dispute Resolution Council (DRC), and Police PAL mobile in Tehsil Khanpur.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing the inaugural ceremony highlighted the peaceful and law-abiding nature of Haripur's residents, acknowledging their consistent support for the police. He expressed satisfaction with the participation of dignitaries and citizens in police events, noting that the hilly terrain of Khanpur had previously posed significant challenges for the public.

The establishment of the PAL Office, DRC, and Police PAL Mobile aims to alleviate these difficulties by providing essential services locally, thus eliminating the need for residents to travel to Haripur for police verification and other legal matters, adding he said.

Akhtar Hayat Khan commended DPO Suleman Zafar and his team for their swift action in setting up these facilities, emphasizing that delivering comprehensive police services at the public's doorstep is a top priority for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

He urged the people of Haripur to support the police in their efforts to combat crime, aspiring to create a peaceful and clean environment for future generations.

Addressing the youth, the IGP underscored their crucial role in Pakistan's future development and progress. He stressed the importance of engaging young people in positive activities to protect them from drugs and other criminal activities.

Additionally, he called for increased tolerance within society to combat the evils arising from intolerance, urging parents to closely monitor their children to prevent involvement in illegal or unethical activities.

Earlier, During the event, DPO Haripur Suleman Zafar briefed the IGP and participants about the newly established facilities, emphasized their purpose and benefits. Local political leaders praised the police's efforts in enhancing public services.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, DPO Haripur Suleman Zafar, DSP Khanpur Muhammad Uzair, and numerous political and social leaders, along with local residents.

