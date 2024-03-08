Open Menu

IG Police Pays Tributes To All Women Of Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM

IG Police pays tributes to all women of society

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid rich tributes to all the women of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid rich tributes to all the women of the society.

On exclusive message of International Women's Day, Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police salutes all brave mothers, sisters, daughters of nation especially of martyrs and ghazis. He said that on International Women's Day, Punjab Police reiterates its determination to fight against gender based crimes, sexual harassment and violence against women. The IG Punjab said that today's woman is more conscious, courageous and empowered than ever before and in all departments of Punjab Police, women are showing excellent skills and performance alongside men. He said that women serving in Punjab Police are our pride and valuable asset, lady police officers and official play an outstanding role in law and order, crime control and community policing.

The IG Punjab said that providing equal opportunities and favorable environment to women is indispensable for sustainable economic and social development. Punjab police is ensuring prompt registration of FIRs and arrest of culprits in case of crimes against women.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Women Safety App, Helpline 15, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell are active for the protection of women. He said that the welfare of women serving in the Punjab Police is the first priority and all possible measures are continue in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order Women All

Recent Stories

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

8 minutes ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

15 minutes ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

19 minutes ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

19 minutes ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

19 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

19 minutes ago
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

19 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

23 minutes ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

27 minutes ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

27 minutes ago
 Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing sur ..

Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..

27 minutes ago
 'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judge ..

'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan