IG Police Pays Tributes To All Women Of Society
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid rich tributes to all the women of the society.
On exclusive message of International Women's Day, Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police salutes all brave mothers, sisters, daughters of nation especially of martyrs and ghazis. He said that on International Women's Day, Punjab Police reiterates its determination to fight against gender based crimes, sexual harassment and violence against women. The IG Punjab said that today's woman is more conscious, courageous and empowered than ever before and in all departments of Punjab Police, women are showing excellent skills and performance alongside men. He said that women serving in Punjab Police are our pride and valuable asset, lady police officers and official play an outstanding role in law and order, crime control and community policing.
The IG Punjab said that providing equal opportunities and favorable environment to women is indispensable for sustainable economic and social development. Punjab police is ensuring prompt registration of FIRs and arrest of culprits in case of crimes against women.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that Women Safety App, Helpline 15, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell are active for the protection of women. He said that the welfare of women serving in the Punjab Police is the first priority and all possible measures are continue in this regard.
