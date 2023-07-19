IG police pins badges to promoted officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited on Wednesday and pinned badges to promoted officials at the Police Lines.

Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal, SSP Operation and other officers were also present.

The IG congratulated the promoted staff and directed them to perform their new responsibilities with dedication and honestly.

He said the police department was using all available resources for welfareof families of the policemen, including provision of health, education and employmentfacilities.