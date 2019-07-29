IG Police Punjab dispels impression of political interference in Punjab Police

Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz while dispelling the impression of political interference in Police affairs has said police works in its own ambit and Rawalpindi police and traffic police performance is satisfactory despite shortage of strength and resources

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz while dispelling the impression of political interference in Police affairs has said police works in its own ambit and Rawalpindi police and traffic police performance is satisfactory despite shortage of strength and resources.He said this while talking to media men here Monday after inaugurating newly constructed building of licensing branch in City Traffic Headquarters.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Ahsan Tufail, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf and other police officers were present on the occasion as well.Earlier he visited RPO Office and reviewed crime situation in Rawalpindi region and police performance during a meeting with police officers.

RPO Rawalpindi briefed IG Police on crime situation in Rawalpindi region.Later talking to media men he said Punjab is a big province and 7!6 police stations are functioning therein. Over 100 police stations have not their own buildings.

Government lacks resources. However whatever funds are provided they are spent on improving the efficiency of police and upgrading their living standard.While admitting salaries of police department are very low he said police force is such a force of Pakistan which acts as front line in adverse situation and the freezed allowance of police is being restored to enhance police salary.

Government if fully alive to low salary of police and the salaries will be enhanced soon.

Regarding Pakistan super league matches in Pakistan he said Punjab police is ever ready to face every challenge in regard to organization of PSL and fool proof security will be provided during cricket matches.Responding to a question he said our problems surpass our resources and it is our desire that a state of the art hospital on the pattern of Combined Military Hospital should be provided to police department employees like armed forces because our employees contract difference diseases like sugar, heart, hepatitis and blood pressure in the age of 45 years due to work load .

The health facilities for police employees and their families is among our top priorities. Work has been done on PC-I in collaboration with health department for health project in Rawalpindi however it could not be implemented for want of funds.

However implementation of the project for provision of free health facilities to police employees in 98 hospitals under university of health sciences will soon be made. Moreover chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has assured us to provide health cards to police employees.Regarding transfer of 3 SHOs in Rawalpindi he said there was no political pressure about the transfer of these police officers but their reputation was not good and questions were being raised on their performance.Citing to new media policy of Punjab police he said our first priority is forging best working relationship with media and it is my personal desire that details of any incident should be provided forthwith to media.