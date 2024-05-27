IG Police Punjab Visit Safe City Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Safe City Faisalabad project and reviewed its pace of work.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid and City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil received the IG Punjab warmly and briefed them about the updates of safe city project.
The IG Police visited various sections of the project and expressed satisfaction on its development.
He also interacted with the staff of safe city project and reviewed technology installation. He directed for early completion of the project and said that it was imperative to arrest crime ratio in the third largest metropolis of the country.
Managing Director (MD) Safe City Muhammad Ahsan Younus, SSP Operations and SSP Investigation were also present on the occasion.
