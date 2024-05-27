Open Menu

IG Police Punjab Visit Safe City Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IG Police Punjab visit Safe City Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Safe City Faisalabad project and reviewed its pace of work.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid and City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil received the IG Punjab warmly and briefed them about the updates of safe city project.

The IG Police visited various sections of the project and expressed satisfaction on its development.

He also interacted with the staff of safe city project and reviewed technology installation. He directed for early completion of the project and said that it was imperative to arrest crime ratio in the third largest metropolis of the country.

Managing Director (MD) Safe City Muhammad Ahsan Younus, SSP Operations and SSP Investigation were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Technology Punjab Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

55 minutes ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

2 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan