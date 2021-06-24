IG Police Rai chairs meeting of coordination & implement committee in Quetta

The first meeting of Coordination and Implementation Committee was held under chairmanship of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai at his office on the orders of Balochistan High Court

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The first meeting of Coordination and Implementation Committee was held under chairmanship of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai at his office on the orders of Balochistan High Court.

Apart from Collector Customs Irfan Javed, DIG Quetta Azhar Akram, Director General Excise Mehboob Hassan and DC Quetta Aurangzeb Badini, senior police and civil officials also attended the meeting.

Very important decisions were taken in the meeting.

The DIG Quetta said that during the last three weeks, tinted windows of about 3244 vehicles were removed and legal action was taken against about 1854 vehicles for affixing non-standard number plates. IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai directed DIG Quetta to improve it and no compromise should be made in this regard.

He also directed that effective measures should be taken to prevent aerial firing incidents in the city and strict legal action should be taken against them.

The meeting also decided to take stern action against the vehicles with tinted windows and those vendors who are in the forefront of installing tinted classes windows.

Collector Customs Irfan Javed apprised the meeting about the steps taken so far against non-customs paid vehicles.

He said that at least 337 non-customs paid vehicles were formally taken into government custody before the Supreme Court order while 128 vehicles were formally taken into government custody after the order in which the police played a key role saying about 294 vehicles were seized with the help of police.

It was decided in the meeting that systematic action would be taken against non-customs paid vehicles and showrooms where such vehicles are sold.

SSP Traffic Quetta said in the morning that action has been taken against about 300 illegal rickshaws which are being made more effective.

Apart from this, it has been decided in the meeting to take strict action against private guards, display of arms and occupation mafia. Strict legal action has also been ordered against all kinds of traffic in the city. The IG Balochistan directed that the progress in this regard be communicated to the higher authorities on a daily basis.

The second meeting of the committee will be held on June 30, 2021.