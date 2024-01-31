Open Menu

IG Police Sindh Visits Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Rafat Mukhtar Raja, the Inspector General of Police for Sindh, on Wednesday visited Mirpurkhas to review law and order situation prior to next elections

During the visit, he chaired a meeting at the DIG Mirpurkhas Range Office and received a thorough assessment of the law and order situation being made for holding general elections 2024, in a peaceful environment,.

DIG Mirpurkhas Range Javed Alam Odho briefed the high police officials about patrolling and surveillance measures taken by the concerned police departments.

DIG said that police picketing, patrolling, blockades, reconnaissance, and surveillance including gathering intelligence and obtaining secret information are all part of the divisional security plan being ensured for conducting elections in a peaceful environment.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been made for code of conduct's execution, sensitive installations on roads, highways, and ranges, public and private buildings including political party campuses at voting places in accordance with the Election Commission's directives.

On the occasion, the IG Sindh issued order for media campaign to inform public about the police general concerns regarding the enforcement of law and order and the election code of conduct.

The meeting was attended by all district SSPs, SPs, and other top police officers working in Mirpurkhas range.

