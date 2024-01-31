IG Police Sindh Visits Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Rafat Mukhtar Raja, the Inspector General of Police for Sindh, on Wednesday visited Mirpurkhas to review law and order situation prior to next elections
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rafat Mukhtar Raja, the Inspector General of Police for Sindh, on Wednesday visited Mirpurkhas to review law and order situation prior to next elections.
During the visit, he chaired a meeting at the DIG Mirpurkhas Range Office and received a thorough assessment of the law and order situation being made for holding general elections 2024, in a peaceful environment,.
DIG Mirpurkhas Range Javed Alam Odho briefed the high police officials about patrolling and surveillance measures taken by the concerned police departments.
DIG said that police picketing, patrolling, blockades, reconnaissance, and surveillance including gathering intelligence and obtaining secret information are all part of the divisional security plan being ensured for conducting elections in a peaceful environment.
Foolproof security arrangements have also been made for code of conduct's execution, sensitive installations on roads, highways, and ranges, public and private buildings including political party campuses at voting places in accordance with the Election Commission's directives.
On the occasion, the IG Sindh issued order for media campaign to inform public about the police general concerns regarding the enforcement of law and order and the election code of conduct.
The meeting was attended by all district SSPs, SPs, and other top police officers working in Mirpurkhas range.
APP/hms/
Recent Stories
BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections
Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered
Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed
4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab
RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains
Two-day seminar held on assistive technology
Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat
Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections54 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered57 minutes ago
-
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO55 minutes ago
-
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient55 minutes ago
-
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed55 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab55 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains55 minutes ago
-
Two-day seminar held on assistive technology53 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat53 minutes ago
-
Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election53 minutes ago
-
Court takes notice on fertilizer issue in Mirpurkhas54 minutes ago
-
NCSW Holds Pre-CSW 68 Consultation with Provincial Stakeholders in Quetta1 hour ago