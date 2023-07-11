Open Menu

IG Police Takes Notice Of BUJ's Concerns About Lack Of Access To Information In Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheik on Tuesday took notice of the concerns of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) regarding the lack of access to information in the police and directed that the problems faced by journalists in field reporting should be resolved immediately

In this regard, a post has been issued in which it was said that the police are an institution for which the news continues and all field formations ensure that information related to any incident and their good performance are provided to journalists in a timely manner to minimize the possibility of false and biased reporting, he added.

While appreciating the positive reporting of journalists of Balochistan, IG Police has further directed that the relevant officers of all ranges should be given access to aggregate data and the journalists should be respected for better and positive reporting saying that for this matter, a Media Liaison Officer should be appointed at the level of their offices.

Meanwhile, if there is already a media officer, then their details should be sent to DPR Branch and CPO soon.

IG Balochistan expressed the fact that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state where the provision of information and access is necessary, media access should be made possible in every case, but it should also be kept in mind that the officers are not subjected to unnecessary pressure and prioritize data delivery in an expert manner.

This will surely improve the reputation of the police institution. For better media management, the police must provide their position and accurate information about the incident and the field officers must ensure that their position is lively and timely, he said.

IG Balochistan emphasized that the importance of media in today's era could not be denied, therefore, a harmonious communication between the police and the press was essential.

