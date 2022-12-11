UrduPoint.com

IG Prison Inaugurates Library, Computer Lab In Abbottabad Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

IG Prison inaugurates library, computer lab in Abbottabad Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General (IG) Prison Sadat Hassan on Sunday inaugurated the library and computer lab in Abbottabad prison.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Hamid, Deputy Superintendent Syed Zainul Arifeen Shah and Assistant Superintendent Malik Amaan received him and briefed about the jail facilities and environment.

The IG was informed that tailoring course were given to 29 prisoners under the support of NAVTEC that was started from March 2022 to June 2022 in which 23 completed their course while the rest were released before completion of the course.

The IG expressed satisfaction and asked the jail administration to provide the best facility to the prisoners.

