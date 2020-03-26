IG prison instructs to free 78 prisoners amid the coronavirus

Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Prison Muhammad Yousaf Malik Thursday ordered the release of 78 prisoners from different jails, deduction of their sentence period in wake of coronavirus outbreak on special directives of Chief Minister Mir Jamal Kamal Khan

IG prisons told the APP that about 78 prisoners in respective areas of Jail including Khuzdar, Quetta, Mach, Dera Murad Jamali and other jails in the province were directed to release them immediately basis amid of the coronavirus.

He said Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal has issued special directives in this regard that those prisoners to be freed who left their sentence of two month from their releasing and pardoned them.