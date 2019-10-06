IG prison nominates two members of Haripur for district Oversight Committee

HARIPUR, Oct 06(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prison Sunday nominated two persons of Haripur for inclusion in the District Oversight Committee.

According to the notification issued by the IG Prison KP office local philanthropist nominated for inclusion in District Oversight Committee including senior journalist Waqas Ahmed and Mahmood Tareen.

The district oversight committee's responsibilities including officially represent the community members and key interest groups in the implementation process, provide guidance and direction to the consultant at crucial steps in the process, and act as spokespersons and ambassadors for the effort.

Waqas Ahmed thanked IG prison KP Masood ur Rehman and Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsoon Khattak for his selection in the oversight committee and said that I would try my best to work for the welfare of jail inmates.