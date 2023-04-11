Close
IG Prison Shifts Seven Prisoners To Different Jails After Scuffle Between Two Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IG Prison shifts seven prisoners to different jails after scuffle between two groups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General Prisons, Irfan Mehsud here on Tuesday shifted seven prisoners to different jails of the province after a scuffle between two groups at the central jail in Peshawar.

Talking to reporters here, he said the decision was taken to help ease the situation in central jail Peshawar.

He said currently about 3,800 prisoners were languishing in central jail Peshawar against 3,000 capacity including hardcore militants prisoners.

The IG prison said that sentences to about 500 prisoners languishing in central jails in Peshawar were awarded, adding that 600 mobile phones were recovered from prisoners.

