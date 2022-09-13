IG prisons and Special secretary Home department visit Central Jail Haripur

Special Secretary Home Department Akbar Ali Khan and Inspector General (IG) Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan Tuesday paid a visit to the Central Jail Haripur and inspected various departments

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Home Department Akbar Ali Khan and Inspector General (IG) Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan Tuesday paid a visit to the Central Jail Haripur and inspected various departments.

During the visit, they identified a suitable place for the construction of the Observation Home & Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre. Necessary directions in this regard were issued to XEN C&W Department, Haripur. They also met juvenile prisoners and inquired about their problems.

Special Secretary Akbar Ali Khan and IG Prisons Saadat Hassan also visited the newly constructed building for the residence of watch and ward staff.

Afterward, they paid a visit to Prison Staff Training Academy (PSTA), Haripur where they were welcomed and briefed by Commandant Fouzia Taj about the ongoing training of the newly recruited warders.

The existing deficiencies in the building as well as other challenges and future plans of the academy were also discussed. Special Secretary Home Department issued necessary directions for submission of a consolidated case for completion of the PSTA along with the missing facilities so that the academy could run in full swing and arrange trainings for all cadre staff of the prison services.