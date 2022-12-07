IG Prisons assures Afghan inmates to discuss issues with Afghan Consul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons, Sadaat Hussain on Wednesday assured Afghan inmates of sub-jail Landikotal district Khyber of conveying their genuine problems to the Afghan Consul and KP Home Department.

IG Prisons extended the assurance during his visit to sub-jail Landikotal while talking with those prisoners who were jailed due to travel to Afghanistan without having legal travel documents.

He also listened to the problems of all inmates and directed concerned authorities to provide blankets to prisoners in the winter season besides medical checkup facilities, clean drinking water, and standardized food to them.

IG Prisons attended a briefing given by Jail Superintendent Bilal Khan and expressed satisfaction with security measures and other arrangements set by the jail administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Haseeb Khan Khalil, Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.