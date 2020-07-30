IG prisons grants 6-day special remission

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Inspector General (IG) of Prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday granted sixty days special remission to all prisoners confined in jails, (except those involved in ATA cases, Terrorism Act and Anti state activities) on Eid-ul-Azha 2020 subject to usual restrictions, limitations under the provision, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Rules 2018.

The said remission will take effect from August 30. It was announced in an official communique addressed to all Superintendents Jails, lockup in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued here by inspector General of Prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar.