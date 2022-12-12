UrduPoint.com

IG Prisons Inaugurates Library, Computer Lab At Abbottabad Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IG Prisons inaugurates library, computer lab at Abbottabad jail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General (IG) Prisons KP Saadat Hussain Monday inaugurated a computer lab and a library here at the District Jail.

Speaking on the occasion he said that following the directives of the provincial government they launched various skilled programs for the inmates to rehabilitate them and make them useful citizens of society.

He said that hundreds of the inmates have completed skill development courses in the jails and after completion of their punishment are leading a good life as valuable citizens.

Saadat Hussain said inmates should utilize their time in jail and learn skills that can bring a change in their personalities and make them useful people.

Earlier, on his arrival in the district jail, a smartly turned out police contingent presented a guard of honor. While briefing the IG Prisons, Superintendent District Jail Hamid Khan briefed him about the tailoring course for prisoners during which 23 prisoners got training course.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jail Government

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

11 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

11 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

24 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

2 hours ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.