IG Prisons inaugurates library, computer lab at Abbottabad jail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General (IG) Prisons KP Saadat Hussain Monday inaugurated a computer lab and a library here at the District Jail.

Speaking on the occasion he said that following the directives of the provincial government they launched various skilled programs for the inmates to rehabilitate them and make them useful citizens of society.

He said that hundreds of the inmates have completed skill development courses in the jails and after completion of their punishment are leading a good life as valuable citizens.

Saadat Hussain said inmates should utilize their time in jail and learn skills that can bring a change in their personalities and make them useful people.

Earlier, on his arrival in the district jail, a smartly turned out police contingent presented a guard of honor. While briefing the IG Prisons, Superintendent District Jail Hamid Khan briefed him about the tailoring course for prisoners during which 23 prisoners got training course.