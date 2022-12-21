IG Prisons inaugurates Regional Prison Office Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Saadat Hassan on Wednesday inaugurated Regional Prison Office Hazara.

A meeting of the quarterly review of performance evaluation of prisons was held at Central Prison Haripur which was chaired by Saadat Hassan, Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Regional Prison Officers, and all Superintendent prisons except for the newly merged districts.

All prisons presented their performance on the given key performance indicators (KPIs) as well as compliance with the directions of the previously held superintendent conference in October 2022. After the event, the Regional Prison Office Hazara was inaugurated by the Inspector General of Prisons.