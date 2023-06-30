IG Prisons KP visits sub-jails of Tank & S Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Usman Mehsud visited sub-jails of Tank and South Waziristan on the second day of Eidul Azha on Friday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan and other officials of relevant departments were also present on the occasion and briefed the IG prisons on various matters regarding the projects related to the prisons.

He also met prisoners while taking round of various sections of the sub-jails.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited drinking water storage facilities and directed the officials concerned of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) and Irrigation Department to ensure smooth supply of drinking water for the residents of Tank city.

He said all available resources would be utilized to facilitate citizens and in that regard no dereliction would be tolerated.