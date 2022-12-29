UrduPoint.com

IG Prisons Pays Surprise Visit To Central Jail Karak

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 11:20 AM

IG Prisons pays surprise visit to Central Jail Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan has paid a surprise visit to Central Jail, Karak and directed the authorities to further strengthen security in the prevailing situation.

On arrival at Central Jail, Karak, Superintendent Jail, Wasim and other officials welcomed him and was given detailed briefing regarding the prison, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Speaking to the jail officials, the IG Prisons directed tightening of the security and vowed zero rate tolerance for any negligence in this regard.

Later, the IG Prisons visited all barracks and checked the quality of food being provided to the inmates.

He also issued on spot directives for the resolution of the problems of some prisoners and pledged to take problems related to other departments with the concerned authorities.

Regarding welfare related activities, he directed the holding of sports gala in the jail in January 2023 as well as initiating of skill imparting course for the inmates.

On this occasion, he also announced two month remission in the period of prisoners, which resulted in the release of two prisoners on the spot.

The Superintendent, Wasim Khan expressed gratitude to the IG Prisons and his team for their services for the Central Jail Karak.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Jail Visit Karak January All

Recent Stories

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

20 minutes ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

29 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.