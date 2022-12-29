IG Prisons pays surprise visit to Central Jail Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan has paid a surprise visit to Central Jail, Karak and directed the authorities to further strengthen security in the prevailing situation.

On arrival at Central Jail, Karak, Superintendent Jail, Wasim and other officials welcomed him and was given detailed briefing regarding the prison, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Speaking to the jail officials, the IG Prisons directed tightening of the security and vowed zero rate tolerance for any negligence in this regard.

Later, the IG Prisons visited all barracks and checked the quality of food being provided to the inmates.

He also issued on spot directives for the resolution of the problems of some prisoners and pledged to take problems related to other departments with the concerned authorities.

Regarding welfare related activities, he directed the holding of sports gala in the jail in January 2023 as well as initiating of skill imparting course for the inmates.

On this occasion, he also announced two month remission in the period of prisoners, which resulted in the release of two prisoners on the spot.

The Superintendent, Wasim Khan expressed gratitude to the IG Prisons and his team for their services for the Central Jail Karak.