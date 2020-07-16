IG Prisons pays surprise visit to Central Jail

Inspector General Prisons Mirza shahid Saleem Baig paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail and checked the arrangements made for the prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General Prisons Mirza shahid Saleem Baig paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail and checked the arrangements made for the prisoners.

He went to the kitchen and checked the cleanliness arrangements and quality of meal served to the prisoners.

IG Prisons also visited the jail's hospital and reviewed the facilities including laboratory, medicine room, X-Ray section, General Wards and inquired about the facilities from the patients.

He also went to jail barracks, death ward, store, PCO, meeting area etc and inquired about the rates charged from prisoners at canteen and warned that irregularity and corruption will not be tolerated.

Deputy Inspector General Faisalabad Region Saeedullah Gondal accompanied him.

Earlier, Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan briefed the officers about arrangements in jail.