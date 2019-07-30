UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Prisons Suspends Ten Employees In Manshera Jail Prisoner Escape Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

IG Prisons suspends ten employees in Manshera Jail prisoner escape case

Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood-ur-Rehman Tuesday suspended ten employees of Manshera jail including three officers and seven staff members in prisoner-escape case wherein two inmates fled away by scaling boundary wall of the prison

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood-ur-Rehman Tuesday suspended ten employees of Manshera jail including three officers and seven staff members in prisoner-escape case wherein two inmates fled away by scaling boundary wall of the prison.

The suspension decision was in light of the report submitted by a committee constituted under the headship of Superintendent Haripur Central Jail, Maqsood Khattak to probe the escape incident.

The IG Prisons suspended ten employees of Manshera jail including three officers and seven others. He also appointed Deputy Superintendent Abbottabad Jail, Hamid Khan and Rashid Ahmed from Sub Jail Dasu to district jail Mansehra.

It is pertinent to mention that on 21st July 2019, two prisoners were escaped from Manshera district jail by jumping over the boundary wall late night. The prisoners were later arrested by city police station.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Police Station Jail Rashid Mansehra Haripur July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Raja Yasir Hamayun grieved over plane crash

35 seconds ago

Hot weather expected in most parts, rain at scatte ..

38 seconds ago

Uniform charter for every university soon: Raja Ya ..

39 seconds ago

PIA transported over 65,000 intending pilgrims to ..

44 seconds ago

Govt to upgrade BHUs, RHCs in federal capital

7 minutes ago

Brexit windfall: London's tourists cheer cheap pou ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.