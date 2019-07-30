IG Prisons suspends ten employees in Manshera Jail prisoner escape case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood-ur-Rehman Tuesday suspended ten employees of Manshera jail including three officers and seven staff members in prisoner-escape case wherein two inmates fled away by scaling boundary wall of the prison

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Masood-ur-Rehman Tuesday suspended ten employees of Manshera jail including three officers and seven staff members in prisoner-escape case wherein two inmates fled away by scaling boundary wall of the prison.

The suspension decision was in light of the report submitted by a committee constituted under the headship of Superintendent Haripur Central Jail, Maqsood Khattak to probe the escape incident.

The IG Prisons suspended ten employees of Manshera jail including three officers and seven others. He also appointed Deputy Superintendent Abbottabad Jail, Hamid Khan and Rashid Ahmed from Sub Jail Dasu to district jail Mansehra.

It is pertinent to mention that on 21st July 2019, two prisoners were escaped from Manshera district jail by jumping over the boundary wall late night. The prisoners were later arrested by city police station.