IG Prisons underscores need to reform prisons, attitude of wardens towards inmates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Inspector General Sindh Prisons Syed Munawar Hussain has emphasized the need to cultivate an inmate-friendly and humanistic attitude by the prison staff towards the prisoners.

He expressed these views while addressing the passing out parade of 140 wardens who completed 4 months of training at Sindh Prison Staff Training Institute here on Tuesday.

The IG Prisons also underlined the need to reform the prisons.

He said the prison staff could play a pivotal role in achieving the objective of turning the prisons into reformation centres.

Hussain said the prison staff should also undergo capacity-building training.

He expressed hope that the passing out wardens would contribute to achieving the desired goals of reforming the prisons.

Later, he handed over shields and awards to the passing-out prison staff.

The staff, earlier, demonstrated the skills of karate, gymnastics and of the self-defence.