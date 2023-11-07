Open Menu

IG Prisons Underscores Need To Reform Prisons, Attitude Of Wardens Towards Inmates

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

IG Prisons underscores need to reform prisons, attitude of wardens towards inmates

Inspector General Sindh Prisons Syed Munawar Hussain has emphasized the need to cultivate an inmate-friendly and humanistic attitude by the prison staff towards the prisoners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Inspector General Sindh Prisons Syed Munawar Hussain has emphasized the need to cultivate an inmate-friendly and humanistic attitude by the prison staff towards the prisoners.

He expressed these views while addressing the passing out parade of 140 wardens who completed 4 months of training at Sindh Prison Staff Training Institute here on Tuesday.

The IG Prisons also underlined the need to reform the prisons.

He said the prison staff could play a pivotal role in achieving the objective of turning the prisons into reformation centres.

Hussain said the prison staff should also undergo capacity-building training.

He expressed hope that the passing out wardens would contribute to achieving the desired goals of reforming the prisons.

Later, he handed over shields and awards to the passing-out prison staff.

The staff, earlier, demonstrated the skills of karate, gymnastics and of the self-defence.

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Pakistan targets to take AMA accounts number to 20 ..

Pakistan targets to take AMA accounts number to 20 m by 2024: Shamshad

2 minutes ago
 NHMP seized illegal clothes

NHMP seized illegal clothes

3 minutes ago
 Awarness session held to highlight significance of ..

Awarness session held to highlight significance of election, vote

4 minutes ago
 Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil ..

Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil Pirmahal

3 minutes ago
 Martyrs of Tirah operation laid to rest in native ..

Martyrs of Tirah operation laid to rest in native towns

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend ..

IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend trial court’s judgement

18 minutes ago
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani call ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani calls Palestinian counterpart for ..

18 minutes ago
 ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated i ..

ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated in 9th May case

23 minutes ago
 Fight against TB back on track after Covid disrupt ..

Fight against TB back on track after Covid disruptions: WHO

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat d ..

Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat dengue virus

23 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail f ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail for identification parade

18 minutes ago
 CM's aide assures transparency in Mega City Nowshe ..

CM's aide assures transparency in Mega City Nowshera

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan