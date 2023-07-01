Open Menu

IG Prisons Visits Central Jail Dera, Tank, Waziristan To Celebrate Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IG Prisons visits Central Jail Dera, Tank, Waziristan to celebrate Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mehsud visited Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan to celebrate Eid ul Azha with the prisoners.

On this occasion, IG Prisons Usman Mehsud, toured various sections of the jail, met with the prisoners, and listened to their problems.

He also resolved some requests of prisoners on the spot.

The IG visited jail hospital, inspected the facilities available for sick prisoners, and checked the medication register, expressing his satisfaction.

He then inspected Langarkhanay (kitchen) and checked the weight and quality of the meals and bread prepared for the prisoners.

Usman Mehsud appreciated the efforts of the jail administration.

In the presence of IG Prisons, special meals were also prepared for the prisoners.

IG Prisons also visited the new building of the jail and inspected various parts of the new structure.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Samiullah Khan Shinwari, in maintaining good order and discipline in the old and dilapidated building of the jail.

Earlier, Superintendent of Central Jail Dera, Samiullah Khan Shinwari and Deputy Superintendent Zafrullah Khan Marwat welcomed him, and he was presented with a Guard of Honor upon his arrival.

Later, IG Usman Mehsud visited Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan, where Superintendent Ijaz Mehsud gave him a detailed briefing and requested for the upgradation of Sub-Jail Tank.

The IG Usman Mehsud inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the prisoners.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Dera Ismail Khan Tank Weight

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan