IG Prisons visits Central Jail Dera, Tank, Waziristan to celebrate Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mehsud visited Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan to celebrate Eid ul Azha with the prisoners.

On this occasion, IG Prisons Usman Mehsud, toured various sections of the jail, met with the prisoners, and listened to their problems.

He also resolved some requests of prisoners on the spot.

The IG visited jail hospital, inspected the facilities available for sick prisoners, and checked the medication register, expressing his satisfaction.

He then inspected Langarkhanay (kitchen) and checked the weight and quality of the meals and bread prepared for the prisoners.

Usman Mehsud appreciated the efforts of the jail administration.

In the presence of IG Prisons, special meals were also prepared for the prisoners.

IG Prisons also visited the new building of the jail and inspected various parts of the new structure.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Samiullah Khan Shinwari, in maintaining good order and discipline in the old and dilapidated building of the jail.

Earlier, Superintendent of Central Jail Dera, Samiullah Khan Shinwari and Deputy Superintendent Zafrullah Khan Marwat welcomed him, and he was presented with a Guard of Honor upon his arrival.

Later, IG Usman Mehsud visited Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan, where Superintendent Ijaz Mehsud gave him a detailed briefing and requested for the upgradation of Sub-Jail Tank.

The IG Usman Mehsud inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the prisoners.