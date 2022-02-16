IG prisons visits Central Jail Peshawar

Inspector General of Prisons, Khalid Abbas Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons, Khalid Abbas Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail, Peshawar.

All the officers of Central Jail Peshawar were present during the visit of the Inspector General of Prison Khalid Abbas Khan.

The Inspector General visited the entire prison and met with all the inmates. During the visit, he asked the prisoners about their problems. Necessary instructions were issued for the welfare of the prisoners and asked to fully implement them at the earliest.

The Inspector General promised the Afghan prisoners that their deportation issue would be raised by the government with the Afghan Consulate for timely verification and deportation.

The Inspector General announced a two-month special pardon for convicted prisoners. Overall the visit was satisfactory while the inmates expressed satisfaction and had no complaints from the prison administration.

The Inspector General Khalid Abbas appreciated the good efforts of the administration and directed to continue good governance and welfare of prisoners and staff.