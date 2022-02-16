UrduPoint.com

IG Prisons Visits Central Jail Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 08:02 PM

IG prisons visits Central Jail Peshawar

Inspector General of Prisons, Khalid Abbas Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons, Khalid Abbas Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail, Peshawar.

All the officers of Central Jail Peshawar were present during the visit of the Inspector General of Prison Khalid Abbas Khan.

The Inspector General visited the entire prison and met with all the inmates. During the visit, he asked the prisoners about their problems. Necessary instructions were issued for the welfare of the prisoners and asked to fully implement them at the earliest.

The Inspector General promised the Afghan prisoners that their deportation issue would be raised by the government with the Afghan Consulate for timely verification and deportation.

The Inspector General announced a two-month special pardon for convicted prisoners. Overall the visit was satisfactory while the inmates expressed satisfaction and had no complaints from the prison administration.

The Inspector General Khalid Abbas appreciated the good efforts of the administration and directed to continue good governance and welfare of prisoners and staff.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Jail Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Andr ..

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

2 minutes ago
 EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' in Situation Around Uk ..

EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' in Situation Around Ukraine - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Di ..

German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Discuss Minsk Agreements in Muni ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Leaders Plan to Hold Urgent Informal Meeting on ..

EU Leaders Plan to Hold Urgent Informal Meeting on Ukraine on Thursday - EU Coun ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJ ..

WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJK

2 minutes ago
 LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls ..

LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls industry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>